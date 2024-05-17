London Grammar explore misogyny and the corruption of Hollywood with their new single, ‘Kind Of Man’

London Grammar have released a new track, ‘Kind Of Man’.

Out now on Ministry of Sound, it’s the second to be taken from the band’s fourth studio album ‘The Greatest Love’, set for release in September.

Speaking about the new song, Hannah Reid says: “Kind of Man is about watching somebody descend into the sort of glamour and slight corruption of Hollywood. The song is obviously about misogyny but it’s about sexism in a tongue in cheek way. That’s kind of what I love about the song. I didn’t want it to be melancholic in any way. So, yeah it’s quite an upbeat way of saying that.

“I like the fact that it’s talking about a pattern of relationship where you could maybe expect a man who might not respect you and who might be the exact kind of man to fall in love with you – and it’s kind of that dichotomy.”

Check it out below, and catch the band at Latitude and Glastonbury this summer.