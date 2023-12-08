Love Fame Tragedy’s new single is about “all the crap I put my wife and myself through” – check out ‘Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal’

Love Fame Tragedy has released a new single, ‘Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal’.

It’s a track from his previously-announced second album, ‘Life Is A Killer’. Set for release on 29th March (originally 19th January) via Bright Antenna Records, the solo project from The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy also recently dropped teaser single ‘Slipping Away’.

Speaking on the track, Murph says: “This song is mainly about making light of all the crap I put my wife and myself through over the last 5 years or so. All the mistakes, all the empty apologies, and all the comically hellish scenarios I would put us in. Jacknife Lee took all this and then made it sound magical.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Don’t You Want To Sleep With Someone Normal?

Slipping Away

It’s Ok To Be Shallow

If You Don’t

My Heads In A Hurricane

Instrumental w/ voice note

Life is a Killer

Tangerine Milkshake

Ain’t No Need To Try

Eat Fuck Sleep Forever

Maybe I Should?

Instrumental w/o voice note