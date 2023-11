Lucy Tun has shared a new single, ‘Diary’.

It’s the final cut from the London-based, British-Burmese artist’s upcoming EP ‘Unreal’, out on Friday 10th November.

A press release explains: “‘Unreal’ traces the blurred line where fantasy ends and reality begins; the mascara-smeared, screen-smashed collision between your curated world and the facts that fall short.”

Check out the new single below.