Madison Beer has dropped a new single ahead of her spring tour

Madison Beer has released a new single, ‘Make You Mine’.

The track arrives ahead of a bunch of dates in support of her album ‘Silence Between Songs’, which was released in September, including several nights in the UK.

She says of the track: “make you mine is out now !!!!! oh myyyyy <3<3<3 i love this song so so much i am so excited for it to be in your hands – @leroyclampitt and i made this on a random day in october and have barely been able to sit still ever since . i hope you love it as much as we do – let’s dance !!!!!!!!!!!”

The tour visits:

MARCH

22 Manchester UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

24 Glasgow UK @ O2 Academy

25 London UK @ Eventim Apollo

28 Leeds UK @ 02 Academy

29 Liverpool UK @ University Mountford Hall

31 Dublin IRELAND @ 3Arena

APRIL

02 London UK @ Eventim Apollo