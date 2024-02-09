Madison Beer has dropped a new single ahead of her spring tour

Madison Beer has released a new single, ‘Make You Mine’.
The track arrives ahead of a bunch of dates in support of her album ‘Silence Between Songs’, which was released in September, including several nights in the UK.
She says of the track: “make you mine is out now !!!!! oh myyyyy <3<3<3 i love this song so so much i am so excited for it to be in your hands – @leroyclampitt and i made this on a random day in october and have barely been able to sit still ever since . i hope you love it as much as we do – let’s dance !!!!!!!!!!!”
The tour visits:
MARCH
22 Manchester UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
23 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
24 Glasgow UK @ O2 Academy
25 London UK @ Eventim Apollo
28 Leeds UK @ 02 Academy
29 Liverpool UK @ University Mountford Hall
31 Dublin IRELAND @ 3Arena
APRIL
02 London UK @ Eventim Apollo