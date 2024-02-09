Madison Beer has dropped a new single ahead of her spring tour

Her new full-length came out last month.
Photo Credit: Le3ay

Madison Beer has released a new single, ‘Make You Mine’.

The track arrives ahead of a bunch of dates in support of her album ‘Silence Between Songs’, which was released in September, including several nights in the UK.

She says of the track: “make you mine is out now !!!!! oh myyyyy <3<3<3 i love this song so so much i am so excited for it to be in your hands – @leroyclampitt and i made this on a random day in october and have barely been able to sit still ever since . i hope you love it as much as we do – let’s dance !!!!!!!!!!!”

The tour visits:

MARCH
22 Manchester UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
23 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
24 Glasgow UK @ O2 Academy
25 London UK @ Eventim Apollo
28 Leeds UK @ 02 Academy
29 Liverpool UK @ University Mountford Hall
31 Dublin IRELAND @ 3Arena

APRIL
02 London UK @ Eventim Apollo

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Live Reviews
Nieve Ella shoots for the stars at the Omeara in London
Music News
Conan Gray has released his kinda sad but also super fun new single, 'Lonely Dancers'
Music News
Yard Act's new single 'When The Laughter Stops' features Katy J Pearson, with a clown-filled video that stars David Thewlis
READ MORE