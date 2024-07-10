Magdalena Bay have unveiled details of their second album, ‘Imaginal Disk’

Electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay have announced their second full-length album, ‘Imaginal Disk’.

The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Mom + Pop, and serves as the follow-up to their 2021 album ‘Mercurial World’.

The forthcoming record includes ‘Death & Romance’ and the newly released single ‘Image’. The duo have also shared a music video for ‘Image’, directed by Amanda Kramer.

Describing the concept behind ‘Image’, Magdalena Bay explain: “Close your eyes. Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”

Check it out below.

To support the album release, Magdalena Bay have announced a North American tour starting in September. The tour includes stops in major cities across the United States and Canada, with a performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York City on 20th September.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

3 The Fillmore, San Francisco, USA

5 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, USA

6 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada

7 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, USA

10 Gothic, Denver, USA

12 The Waiting Room, Omaha, USA

13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, USA

14 Thalia Hall, Chicago, USA

15 Thalia Hall, Chicago, USA

17 Brooklyn Bowl Philly, Philadelphia, USA

18 Royale, Boston, USA

20 Brooklyn Steel, New York, USA

21 9:30 Club, Washington D.C., USA

22 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, USA

24 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, USA

25 Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, USA

27 Tulips, Fort Worth, USA

28 Scoot Inn, Austin, USA

OCTOBER

1 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, USA

2 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA

3 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA