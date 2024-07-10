Magdalena Bay have unveiled details of their second album, ‘Imaginal Disk’

Electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay have announced their second full-length album, ‘Imaginal Disk’.
The full-length is set for release on 23rd August via Mom + Pop, and serves as the follow-up to their 2021 album ‘Mercurial World’.
The forthcoming record includes ‘Death & Romance’ and the newly released single ‘Image’. The duo have also shared a music video for ‘Image’, directed by Amanda Kramer.
Describing the concept behind ‘Image’, Magdalena Bay explain: “Close your eyes. Imagine a brand new, better you. Now wait 22 minutes. Now open your eyes. Meet your brand new image! Isn’t it amazing that the meat in our heads can do this?”
Check it out below.
To support the album release, Magdalena Bay have announced a North American tour starting in September. The tour includes stops in major cities across the United States and Canada, with a performance at Brooklyn Steel in New York City on 20th September.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
3 The Fillmore, San Francisco, USA
5 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, USA
6 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, Canada
7 Neptune Theatre, Seattle, USA
10 Gothic, Denver, USA
12 The Waiting Room, Omaha, USA
13 First Avenue, Minneapolis, USA
14 Thalia Hall, Chicago, USA
15 Thalia Hall, Chicago, USA
17 Brooklyn Bowl Philly, Philadelphia, USA
18 Royale, Boston, USA
20 Brooklyn Steel, New York, USA
21 9:30 Club, Washington D.C., USA
22 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, USA
24 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, USA
25 Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, USA
27 Tulips, Fort Worth, USA
28 Scoot Inn, Austin, USA
OCTOBER
1 Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, USA
2 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA
3 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA