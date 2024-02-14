Maya Hawke has announced her new album, ‘Chaos Angel’

Maya Hawke has released her new single ‘Missing Out,’ heralding the arrival of her third album ‘Chaos Angel,’ set for release on 31st May via Mom+Pop.

This latest work sees Hawke collaborating with artists such as Christian Lee Hutson, Benjamin Lazar Davis, and Will Graefe, continuing her exploration into the intricacies of love and life through music.

‘Missing Out’ emerges as a reflective piece, inspired by Hawke’s observations and interactions with a younger generation. Speaking on the song’s narrative, Hawke shares, “There was actually a girl who went to Brown, where my brother goes to college, and we were all going around saying what our wish was for ourselves. She said, I want to write the next great American novel. It was the moment where I felt older than everyone because I laughed so hard. I was like, ‘You are so far down the wrong track! Wish to write a novel. That would be a miracle. Don’t wish to write the next great American novel, that’s a nightmare!’ It made me feel I actually am a different place in my life than these people I was around. It totally inspired this whole song.”

Accompanied by a science fiction-themed video directed by Alex Ross Perry, the single serves as a gateway to the thematic richness expected in ‘Chaos Angel,’ reflecting on personal growth amidst the backdrop of missed opportunities and imagined lives.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Hawke is slated to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on 26th February for the Tibet House Benefit Concert. This event will see her performing alongside the likes of Joan Baez, Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, and Maggie Rogers.