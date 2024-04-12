Nell Mescal has released a new single about moving on, ‘Yellow Dresser’

Nell Mescal has released a new single, ‘Yellow Dresser’.

It’s a track from the recent Dork cover star and Hype List 2024 inductee’s upcoming debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, due on 3rd May via LAB Records. Nell and her band will also perform at Dork’s Night Out at London’s 100 Club on 8th May (pick up tickets here).

“Yellow Dresser is a song about realising you have fallen out of love with a person you are very close with,” explains Nell. “It’s about reaching your limit and figuring out how to move on even if it’s painful.”

“’Can I Miss it for a Minute?’ is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” Nell adds. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Check out the new single below.