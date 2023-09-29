Paris Texas have released a new 35-minute live performance and interview video, ‘Live From Mars’

Paris Texas have released a new live performance video, ‘Live From Mars’.
The video coincides with their current headline tour in support of their just-released new album ‘MID AIR’, which arrived in July and features the singles ‘BULLET MAN’, ‘PANIC!!!’ and ‘Everybody’s Safe Until…’.
The 35-minute video sees the duo perform ‘Ain’t No High’ and ‘Lana Del Rey’, and also includes an exclusive interview with Vince Staples.
Check it out below.
The tour details are:
OCTOBER
01 Los Angeles || The Roxy
16 Dublin || The Workmans Club
18 Manchester || Yes – The Pink Room
19 London || XOYO
22 Paris || La Maroquinerie
23 Amsterdam || Bitterzoet
24 Berlin || Silent Green