Who are ‘Perfume’? Dork’s Night Out is getting mysterious this May for our most ridiculous instalment yet

Dork’s Night Out is set to return one more time this May, with a very special secret show from very special secret guests ‘Perfume’.

Returning to London’s iconic 100 Club to kickstart the Bank Holiday Weekend on Friday 24th May, we’ve been sworn to secrecy about the identity of our headliners, but they’re set to help us paint the town red at quite possibly our most ridiculous instalment of Dork’s Night Out to date.

With support from special guests ‘TBA’, multiple Dork cover-stars ‘Perfume’ will be welcoming in the dawn of an exciting new era on the night. If you want to avoid unwanted jealousy as the odd ones out when the show is forced to go on without you, you can take the easy way out and book tickets now via DICE and WeGotTickets. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one.