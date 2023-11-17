Renee Rapp has released a deluxe edition of ‘Snow Angel’ featuring several new songs

Renee Rapp has released a deluxe edition of ‘Snow Angel’.

‘Snow Angel Deluxe’ – an extended version of the recent Dork cover star’s debut album, which arrived over the summer – includes a remix of standout track ‘Tummy Hurts’ featuring Coco Jones, plus new songs ‘Messy’, ‘Swim’ and ‘I Do’.

Check out the new record below. She’ll be performing a tour in support of the album early next year, catch her live at the following:

FEBRUARY

13 Paris, France – Olympia

15 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

16 Berlin, Germany – Huxley

19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg The Max

20 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

23 Manchester, UK – Apollo

25 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

28 Birmingham, UK – Academy

MARCH

01 London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

04 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia