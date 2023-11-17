Renee Rapp has released a deluxe edition of ‘Snow Angel’ featuring several new songs

Renee Rapp has released a deluxe edition of ‘Snow Angel’.
‘Snow Angel Deluxe’ – an extended version of the recent Dork cover star’s debut album, which arrived over the summer – includes a remix of standout track ‘Tummy Hurts’ featuring Coco Jones, plus new songs ‘Messy’, ‘Swim’ and ‘I Do’.
Check out the new record below. She’ll be performing a tour in support of the album early next year, catch her live at the following:
FEBRUARY
13 Paris, France – Olympia
15 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
16 Berlin, Germany – Huxley
19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg The Max
20 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
23 Manchester, UK – Apollo
25 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
28 Birmingham, UK – Academy
MARCH
01 London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
04 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia