Role Model has released a new single, ‘Look At That Woman’.

The Maine-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter also recently released his singles ‘Oh, Gemini’ and ‘a little more time’, with new album, ‘Kansas Anymore’ coming on 19th July.

“’Look At That Woman’ is a very nostalgic song that is looking back and regretting certain decisions,” explains Role Model. “It’s my coping song disguised as a nice, easygoing little jam.”

Check it out below.