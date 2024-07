Rose Gray has unveiled her latest single ‘Free’.

Her first solo release of 2024, the track offers a glimpse into the dance-pop artist’s forthcoming debut album, and follows recent collaborations with TSHA, Shygirl’s FabricLive compilation, and Clipz.

Gray shares her thoughts on the new single, stating: “‘Free’ embodies the feeling of pure bliss. To me, this song sounds like falling in love for the first time on a European beach, with a boombox and an ice-cold drink.”

