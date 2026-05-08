she’s green have announced their first UK and European headline tour with the haunting new single ‘empty house’
Reading & Leeds slots feature in the Minneapolis band's summer schedule.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Reading & Leeds slots feature in the Minneapolis band's summer schedule.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
27 Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK
28 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
30 Reading Festival, Reading, UK
SEPTEMBER
1 Rough Trade, Bristol, UK
2 The Lodge, Manchester, UK
3 DUST, Brighton, UK
4 The Lower Third, London, UK
5 Le Pop Up du Label, Paris, France
6 Botanique (Witloof Bar), Brussels, Belgium
8 Rust, Copenhagen, Denmark
9 Nochtwache, Hamburg, Germany
10 Privatclub, Berlin, Germany
11 Yard Club at Kantine, Cologne, Germany
This month's issue is full of self-belief, slow-burn growth, hard-earned honesty and the sort of records that arrive when artists trust their own instincts.
Towa Bird's journey from viral guitar clips to actual arena stages with Billie Eilish feels mildly unreal. With 'Gentleman', she embraces the things that got her there: wiry riffs, off-kilter feelings, and doing whatever she wants. Turns out, trusting yourself sounds pretty good.
London-based songwriter Sofia has been steadily building a following as Sofia and the Antoinettes, a project where identity is never fixed and each release reveals a new version of herself.
As Bleachers prepare to release their fifth album ‘Everyone For Ten Minutes’, Jack Antonoff reflects on a decade of slow-burn growth, the chaos of modern life, the power of community and why making music that tries to please everyone is “a failure of imagination”. Words: Ali Shutler