‘The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)’ is out now.

The soundtrack accompanies upcoming film The Colour Purple – a new screen adaptation of the 1982 novel written by Alice Walker – which will arrive in UK cinemas on 26th January.

The release features 17 classics from the film, 16 newly-penned songs and four remixes, including contributions from Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Jorja Smith (pictured), Celeste and loads more.

Check it out below.