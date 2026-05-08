The Last Dinner Party have paired ‘Big Dog’ with a spoken word piece built from folklore and Bible verses
Track from 'From The Pyre' arrives with poem 'Come All You Beasts'.
Track from 'From The Pyre' arrives with poem 'Come All You Beasts'.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
He returns with first new music since 2011.
It's the follow-up to 2024's debut 'Cacophony' .
The dates in full read:
MAY
16 Kilby Block Party, Salt Lake City, UT
19 Orpheum, Vancouver, BC
20 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR
22 Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
23 Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA
26 Channel 24, Sacramento, CA
27 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA
29 The Orpheum, Los Angeles, CA
31 The Sound, Del Mar, CA
JUNE
2 Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
4 Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, IA
5 Palace Theatre, Saint Paul, MN
7 Masonic Jack White Theatre, Detroit, MI
9 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH
10 The Pinnacle, Nashville, TN
12 The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
13 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
OCTOBER
16 Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
17 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
18 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
20 Moody Center, Austin, TX
22 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
24 Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
25 Kia Center, Orlando, FL
27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
28 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
30 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO
31 T-Mobile, Kansas City, MO
NOVEMBER
1 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
3 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
4 United Center, Chicago, IL
JANUARY
12 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
13 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
16 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
17 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
20 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
21 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
24 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
25 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
28 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
29 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA
FEBRUARY
11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
The Brighton band have signed to New York label ALTER Music.