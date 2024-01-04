The Last Dinner Party are at their dramatic best with their first new track of 2024, ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’

The Last Dinner Party are continuing their charge with their first new music of 2024, new single ‘Caesar On A TV Screen’.

Coming ahead of next month’s debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’, it arrives alongside a suitably dramatic video, directed by Harv Frost.

Speaking about that first full-length, the band explain: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”

So there you go.

The Last Dinner Party are already making a strong start to the year, having been named the winners of the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2024. They’re also yet to appear on the BBC Sound of 2024 shortlist, with only tomorrow’s winner yet to be revealed. Wink wink, nudge nudge, etc.

‘Prelude To Ecstasy’ is set to arrive on 2nd February via Island Records.