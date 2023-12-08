The Vaccines have shared a new single, ‘Love To Walk Away’: “This is the song responsible for the album’s direction”

The Vaccines have shared a new single.

‘Love To Walk Away’ is the latest cut from the band’s new album ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ – which you can read all about in Dork’s recent playlist cover story – due 12th January.

“Sometimes going into an album you know exactly what it is you want the music to do, and other times you’re waiting for the music to tell you what to do,” says frontman Justin Young. “We knew we were ready to make another record, but it wasn’t until we wrote “Love To Walk Away” on the first day in the studio with Andrew that we knew how it would sound and feel. So this is the song responsible for the album’s direction, sonically and thematically. Given the album’s central theme is not knowing what direction you’re headed in, it feels poignant that the music was so sure of itself so quickly.”

Check it out below.