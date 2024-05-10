Towa Bird has announced her debut album ‘American Hero’ with early single ‘Sorry Sorry’

Towa Bird has announced her debut album, ‘American Hero’.

The full-length is set for release on 28th June via Interscope Records, and is teased by the Hong Kong-born singer/songwriter/guitarist’s new single ‘Sorry Sorry’.

“The title of American Hero is entirely ironic — I’m not American, and in my view I’m not heroic either,” says Towa, who was mostly raised in Thailand and London. “These songs are me being completely honest about queer love and all its essence; there’s a lot of yearning and vulnerability and dealing with difficult emotions. I grew up listening to so many male-gazey love songs, and it was important to put something out into the world that felt like the music I wanted for myself when I was a kid.”

The single meanwhile was inspired by “the uncertainties and insecurities of falling in love with a friend.”

“We all know this feeling: knowing that you love them as friend, but that there will always be something more, something unsaid,” says Towa. “The song delves into my internal monologue — a journey of weighing risks, asking a series of what-ifs, giving too much attention to irrational fears. Raising my defenses so high that I almost psych myself out. Worrying I might lose them and worrying that things will never be the same.”

Check out the new single below.