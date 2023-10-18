Wargasm have released a video for their “true Britney moment with a Nine Inch Nails backbone”, latest single ‘Modern Love’

The band's debut album is due in a few weeks.

Wargasm have released a new video for ‘Modern Love’.

The track is the latest from their fast-approaching debut album, ‘Venom’. The full-length is set for release on 27th October, accompanied by lots of tour dates – including a UK headline run in November and December.

On the track, the band say: “Love is war. Modern love is war. We live in an age where we’re connected by wires and signals and satellites but we’ve never been further apart from each other. We live in a lonely period of time. 

“‘Modern Love’ is our answer to the fragility and self harming nature of love in the 21st century. 

“This is our deranged love anthem. A true Britney moment with a Nine Inch Nails backbone running throughout, doused in Deftones inspired guitars. We’re all in love, until we’re not.”

Check out the new single below.

