Zara Larsson has announced a new album, ‘Venus’.
The record is set for release on 9th February, preceded by new single ‘On My Love (w/ David Guetta)’ and accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.
A press release explains: “A pop album fit for a goddess, Venus is Zara Larsson setting her own agenda – in part, by looking back on where she’s come from.”
Check out the new single below; the Venus Tour will visit:
FEBRUARY
16 Manchester, Manchester Academy
17 Glasgow, O2 Academy
18 Birmingham, O2 Academy
21 London, Roundhouse
24 Paris, Le Trianon
25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
MARCH
01 Cologne, Palladium
02 Milan, Fabrique
04 Zurich, Komplex 457
06 Prague, Forum
07 Warsaw, Towar
08 Vienna, Gasometer
16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin