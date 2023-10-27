Zara Larsson has announced a new album, ‘Venus’.

The record is set for release on 9th February, preceded by new single ‘On My Love (w/ David Guetta)’ and accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.

A press release explains: “A pop album fit for a goddess, Venus is Zara Larsson setting her own agenda – in part, by looking back on where she’s come from.”

Check out the new single below; the Venus Tour will visit:

FEBRUARY

16 Manchester, Manchester Academy

17 Glasgow, O2 Academy

18 Birmingham, O2 Academy

21 London, Roundhouse

24 Paris, Le Trianon

25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall

MARCH

01 Cologne, Palladium

02 Milan, Fabrique

04 Zurich, Komplex 457

06 Prague, Forum

07 Warsaw, Towar

08 Vienna, Gasometer

16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin