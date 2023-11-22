Zara Larsson has announced a new holiday EP, ‘Honor The Light’.
She’ll share two songs from the record, ‘Memory Lane’ and ‘Winter Song’, on Friday 25th November, with the full thing set for release on 1st December via Sommer House/Epic Records. The tracklisting reads:
- Memory Lane
- Winter Song
- Silent Night
- Light A Candle
- Tänd Ett Ljus
- Sankta Lucia
The EP arrives ahead of her new album, ‘Venus’, which will be released on 9th February accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.
FEBRUARY
16 Manchester, Manchester Academy
17 Glasgow, O2 Academy
18 Birmingham, O2 Academy
21 London, Roundhouse
24 Paris, Le Trianon
25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
MARCH
01 Cologne, Palladium
02 Milan, Fabrique
04 Zurich, Komplex 457
06 Prague, Forum
07 Warsaw, Towar
08 Vienna, Gasometer
16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin