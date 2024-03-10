Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Label: Republic Records.

Released: 8th March 2024

Amid the relentless whirl of gossip columns and the constant buzz of social media, it’s easy to lose sight of the undeniable fact that Ariana Grande stands as a bright spark in the sprawling constellation of star power. With a track record of delivering some of the most pivotal and memorable serves of the past decade, Grande is a vanguard of the Big Pop event phenomenon. Each record she drops doesn’t merely add to the discourse — it offers a chance to reshape it, moving on an unavoidable, often uninvited narrative on her own terms. As such, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ acts as a defiant retort to that incessant buzz of public scrutiny, like swatting at flies while trying to enjoy a picnic under the scrutiny of an overzealous sun. Grande, armed with all the quintessential pop gloss and vocal firepower you’d expect, delves into the murky waters of personal revelation and the relentless gaze of the public eye with the finesse of a seasoned explorer charting unknown territories.

From the get-go, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ feels a bit like accidentally stumbling upon a hushed conversation in a noisy room, a blend of vulnerability and assertiveness that Grande navigates with the expertise of a tightrope walker. The album, rooted in the juxtaposition of the past’s luminescence and the future’s raw, untamed promise, presents a journey punctuated by moments of self-discovery and intimate revelations.

With tracks like lead single ‘Yes, And?’, Grande issues a clarion call for privacy with the subtlety of a diplomat, juxtaposing her public persona against the quietude of her inner sanctum. It’s in these moments that ‘Eternal Sunshine’ transcends the conventional formula, weaving a narrative that is both deeply personal and yet somehow, for one of the biggest names on the planet, relatable.

Musically, the album is a kaleidoscopic journey through the multifaceted realms of R&B and dance-pop, sprinkled with experimental flourishes that suggest Grande isn’t afraid to venture into uncharted sonic landscapes. Under the watchful eye of pop maestro Max Martin, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ gleams with the sheen of polished production, each track a testament to Grande’s vocal prowess and Martin’s Midas touch.

The lyrical tapestry of ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is rich with complexity, exploring themes of love, loss, and the relentless pursuit of happiness. Songs like ‘supernatural’ and ‘bye’ not only captivate with their melodic charm but also delve into the depths of Grande’s emotional odyssey, offering glimpses into her quieter reflections amidst the whirlwind of public opinion.

Yet, for all its ambition, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ does occasionally find itself grappling with the weight of its own aspirations, skirting the edges of Grande’s thematic intentions. These moments, though fleeting, hint at a deeper emotional resonance that remains tantalisingly out of reach, suggesting that even in her exploratory zeal, she might occasionally – understandably, given the circus that would follow – hesitate slightly before diving headfirst into the darkest regions of her emotional abyss.

Drawing inspiration from ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,’ the album does more than nod to its cinematic counterpart; it embodies the film’s contemplative essence, musing on the intricacies of memory and the bittersweet allure of forgetting. With nods to influences ranging from Robyn’s iconic pop perfection to the soulful depths of ’90s R&B, Grande forges a path that is both homage and innovation, crafting a sound distinctly her own.

In essence, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ stands as a vibrant testament to Grande’s unyielding spirit and her ability to navigate the complex dance between her public image and private self. It’s an album that showcases her talent for evolution and adaptation. A blend of emotional depth, sonic richness, and lyrical intricacy, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ invites us into Grande’s world, revealing layer upon layer with each listen. Turns out, there’s no flies on her.