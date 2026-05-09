Ariana Grande has announced a date for her new single ‘hate that i made you love me’ from upcoming album ‘petal’
Eighth studio album 'petal' lands later this summer via Republic Records.
Ariana Grande will share a new song titled 'hate that i made you love me' on 29th May, offering the opening glimpse of her forthcoming eighth studio record 'petal'.
Arriving via Republic Records on 31st July, the album has been executive produced and co-written by Grande alongside ILYA. Pre-orders are open now across digital and physical editions, with the single appearing on two 7-inch vinyl variants, plus two CD pressings and two cassette versions.
Discussing the song, Grande said: "hate that i made you love me my first single off of petal 5.29 one of my favorite songs i'll ever write produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me) i simply cannot wait for it to be yours".
Arriving via Republic Records on 31st July, the album has been executive produced and co-written by Grande alongside ILYA. Pre-orders are open now across digital and physical editions, with the single appearing on two 7-inch vinyl variants, plus two CD pressings and two cassette versions.
Discussing the song, Grande said: "hate that i made you love me my first single off of petal 5.29 one of my favorite songs i'll ever write produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me) i simply cannot wait for it to be yours".
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