Empress Of – For Your Consideration

Label: Giant Music

Released: 22nd March 2024

Empress Of, otherwise known as Lorely Rodriguez, is arguably one of the coolest artists at work – if that wasn’t already clear, the title-track of her new album ‘For Your Consideration’ makes it abundantly so. Effervescently fizzing between sultry beats and honeyed vocals, it paves the way for an album filled with pulsing, feverish hits grappling with love and heartbreak masterfully. Powerfully self-assured, ‘For Your Consideration’ is steeped in cool from start to finish.

Empress Of flits between English and Spanish, shifting chameleon-like through sweltering late-night hits like ‘Preciosa’ and breezy sun-tinged slices of pop such as ‘Kiss Me’, for which she calls upon the vocal talents of Rina Sawayama. The latter is a standout track, a fantastical, intoxicating moment on the album.

Even in the midst of working through heartbreak, Empress Of finds an empowerment in being unguarded; ‘What Type Of Girl Am I’ is a seductive cocktail of breathy vocals and pulsating beats, dripping with smirking confidence. ‘Fácil’ and its quickly-oscillating beats continues in that trend – the unique drum beats of the track push Empress Of higher and higher, rising to the top of her game. Album closer ‘What’s Love’, which invites MUNA to offer their magic, is a meditation of how she reached this version of herself; an ode to love in all its forms, its lesson takes shape against a shimmering, thrumming soundscape that will have you pressing play all over again.