Nell Mescal, Lexie Carroll and Scout put on a Dork’s Night Out to remember at the 100 Club, London

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

With queues forming down the street full of early birds determined to get that spot right at the front, if you need proof that Nell Mescal is entering her pop superstar era, here it is. Nell has long pointed to the big leagues, and with each step, that ambition has become more of a reality. It’s captured in ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, a debut EP that combines every aspect of Nell’s world into one undeniable whole – a statement of intent for everything to come. Tonight at Dork’s Night Out at the legendary 100 Club is yet another wall-of-fame moment.

Opening proceedings with your fourth-ever show is challenging, but Scout seizes the opportunity with both hands. Dripping in hooks and shimmering lines, it’s a live experience that already feels leaps and bounds beyond the experience under her belt. ‘Last Time’ encapsulates the show and Scout to a tee, soaring sun-laden hooks and a chorus that settles in your brain from the first listen, pointing to the likes of The Japanese House, Francis And The Lights and a stunning backdrop of layered indie-pop. It’s a perfect introduction.

Likewise, Lexie Carroll’s rise has been a stunning one to watch. With a packed-out 100 Club in front of her, she captures attention like few can – serving up the sort of heart-on-your-sleeve tales reserved for mass devotion and tattooed lyrics alike. Fresh from touring with Bears In Trees, Lexie’s show is one of surefire immediacy – jumping between fizzing electric cuts and delicate odds that hit squarely in the chest with pure emotion and vulnerability. Latest single ‘laundry detergent’ points to what’s to come for Lexie and just why so many are being drawn into her orbit. Recalling tales of the Sex Pistols before rounding out tonight’s set with ‘violet’, Lexie Carroll has the world sitting squarely at her door.

Tonight feels like a joyous release and celebration of Nell Mescal’s journey so far. It comes with a body of work that she’s noted as one of her most personal projects to date, one that charms a period of change and growth and everything that comes with it. That earnestness has taken Nell into the hearts of thousands, written across each track tonight. ‘In My Head’, ‘Teeth’ and ‘Homesick’ light a fuse with dizzying pop-soaked glory and lead a path towards what ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ signifies. The spiralling essence of ‘Warm Body’ and the infectious ‘Killing Time’ flow effortlessly with the glides of ‘Yellow Dresser’ and ‘Electric Picnic’. Singalongs scream out, even more so when Nell takes the time to showcase brand-new songs. ‘Falling Apart’ roars with cutting guitar licks, while ‘The Closest We’ll Get’ may just be her most heartbreaking track to date.

Tonight at The 100 Club, Nell Mescal makes memories paramount and, in turn, lays the groundwork for an artist where connection is the key. Realness and relatability at her core, she’s firmly on her way to something even greater.