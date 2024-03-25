SON Estrella Galicia celebrate new music with Panic Shack and Plantoid in Brighton

Tonight, the famous Prince Albert celebrates the new and necessary.

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photos: Alex Amoros + Alessandro-Mariscalco (Sugar Kane Productions).

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside. That’s undeniable. Across the streets and sounds of Brighton is a buffet of artists and venues moving in boundary-pushing new directions. With that in mind, there may be no better home for SON Estrella Galicia to touch down for its first excursion outside of London, serving up a micro-festival that combines moreish food delights and a powerful measure of sustainable impact that includes a beach clean-up initiative. Tonight, the famous Prince Albert celebrates the new and necessary.

Openers Plantoid capture that in a set that revels in its ability to turn a room into their own joyful playground. With debut album ‘Terrapath’ out for nearly two months, the Brighton-based natives deliver an opening salvo that refuses to let the sold-out crowd pause at any step. Fun thrives, with prog and math-rock turns delivered so infectiously that it’s impossible not to dive in. There are bongo drums. There are maracas. More is what you get from a band celebrating that local homecoming feeling but clearly aiming at something far, far bigger.

At a Panic Shack show, the bar on fun is already set high. From the moment they take the stage to headline tonight, that ridiculous level is moved even higher for a band who, with each step, become tighter and bolder in everything they do. With a formidable sense of release and thrilling punk energy, cuts like ‘The Ick’, ‘I Don’t Really Like It’ and ‘Jiu Jits You’ turn the stacked confines of The Prince Albert into a sweating tidal wave. Whether it’s the synchronised dancing of ‘Mannequin Man’, taking swigs of Brighton delicacy Tuaca between tracks or the call-outs in Welsh that bounce around the room – tonight is a visceral reminder of the immediate hook Panic Shack have at their disposal. Diving into the crowd for ‘Who’s Got My Lighter’ or setting fire to mosh-pits, their relentless touring has paid off big time. There may be no band you’d rather have in charge of a night out than them, and now the path is set for their next chapter. On this evidence, it’s going to be essential.

