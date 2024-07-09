Artemas is telling us a ‘dirty little secret’ with his latest single

UK-based singer, songwriter, and producer Artemas has released his new single ‘dirty little secret’.
The track comes just two days before the release of his ‘yustyna’ mixtape.
‘dirty little secret’ follows Artemas’ breakout single ‘i like the way you kiss me’, which has achieved RIAA platinum certification. The track has amassed over 900 million global streams, 60 million video views, reached number one on Billboard’s Global 200, number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, number three on the UK Official Singles Chart, and has been used in over 3 million TikTok videos.
Artemas is set to embark on a 35-date global headline tour next month, starting in Riga, Latvia on 12th August. The tour will see him perform across Europe, Australia, and the United States, including two nights each in New York and Los Angeles. Most dates have already sold out, including all US shows. This tour follows his sold-out debut headline tour earlier this year. In addition to his headline dates, Artemas will also perform at several summer festivals, including Ireland’s Electric Picnic and the UK’s Reading & Leeds festival.
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
7 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
9 Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden
10 Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway
11 Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland
12 VEF KVARTĀLS, Riga, Latvia
15 Frequency Festival, St. Poelten, Austria
16 Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium
17 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
18 Electric Picnic, County Laois, Ireland
20 Academy, Dublin, Ireland
23 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
24 Reading Festival, Reading, UK
SEPTEMBER
14 Le Trianon, Paris, France
16 Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam, Netherlands
17 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany
19 Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
22 Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic
24 Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany
25 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
27 Freiheitshalle, Munich, Germany
28 Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland
OCTOBER
1 Outset, Chicago, IL, USA
3 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada
5 Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC, Canada
6 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA, USA
8 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, USA
9 Irving Plaza, New York, NY, USA
12 Union Stage, Washington, DC, USA
13 Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NC, USA
16 The Masquerade – Heaven Stage, Atlanta, GA, USA
19 Emo’s, Austin, TX, USA
23 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA
24 The Mayan, Los Angeles, CA, USA
25 The Chapel, San Francisco, CA, USA
26 The Independent, San Francisco, CA, USA
28 Neumos, Seattle, WA, USA
29 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada
NOVEMBER
6 SWG3, Glasgow, UK
9 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
10 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
11 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
21 Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Australia
28 The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, Australia
30 Metro Theatre, Sydney, Australia
DECEMBER
3 The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand