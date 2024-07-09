Artemas is telling us a ‘dirty little secret’ with his latest single

UK-based singer, songwriter, and producer Artemas has released his new single ‘dirty little secret’.

The track comes just two days before the release of his ‘yustyna’ mixtape.

‘dirty little secret’ follows Artemas’ breakout single ‘i like the way you kiss me’, which has achieved RIAA platinum certification. The track has amassed over 900 million global streams, 60 million video views, reached number one on Billboard’s Global 200, number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, number three on the UK Official Singles Chart, and has been used in over 3 million TikTok videos.

Artemas is set to embark on a 35-date global headline tour next month, starting in Riga, Latvia on 12th August. The tour will see him perform across Europe, Australia, and the United States, including two nights each in New York and Los Angeles. Most dates have already sold out, including all US shows. This tour follows his sold-out debut headline tour earlier this year. In addition to his headline dates, Artemas will also perform at several summer festivals, including Ireland’s Electric Picnic and the UK’s Reading & Leeds festival.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

7 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary

9 Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

10 Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway

11 Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland

12 VEF KVARTĀLS, Riga, Latvia

15 Frequency Festival, St. Poelten, Austria

16 Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium

17 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

18 Electric Picnic, County Laois, Ireland

20 Academy, Dublin, Ireland

23 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK

24 Reading Festival, Reading, UK

SEPTEMBER

14 Le Trianon, Paris, France

16 Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 Mojo Club, Hamburg, Germany

19 Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

22 Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

24 Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany

25 Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

27 Freiheitshalle, Munich, Germany

28 Komplex 457, Zurich, Switzerland

OCTOBER

1 Outset, Chicago, IL, USA

3 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada

5 Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC, Canada

6 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA, USA

8 Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY, USA

9 Irving Plaza, New York, NY, USA

12 Union Stage, Washington, DC, USA

13 Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NC, USA

16 The Masquerade – Heaven Stage, Atlanta, GA, USA

19 Emo’s, Austin, TX, USA

23 The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA

24 The Mayan, Los Angeles, CA, USA

25 The Chapel, San Francisco, CA, USA

26 The Independent, San Francisco, CA, USA

28 Neumos, Seattle, WA, USA

29 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada

NOVEMBER

6 SWG3, Glasgow, UK

9 O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

10 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

11 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

21 Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

28 The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, Australia

30 Metro Theatre, Sydney, Australia

DECEMBER

3 The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand