Bloc Party
have announced new album 'Anatomy Of A Brief Romance'.
The band’s seventh studio album will arrive on 11th September via newly launched label cOnTAGIOUS LTD, with first single 'Coming On Strong'
out now.
Produced by Trevor Horn, the album was written following the end of frontperson Kele Okereke’s relationship with the father of his children. During that period, he unexpectedly fell in love again, with the resulting record documenting both the euphoria and collapse of that romance in novelistic detail. Okereke says the album features “the most personal songs I have ever written”.
"Every lyric you're hearing on this record was something that actually happened to me," he explains. "I had to tell the story, from start to finish."
Lead single 'Coming On Strong' captures what Okereke describes as "that feeling of, I've had my eye on this person for a while, and then we're finally in a situation where we can be something to each other. And that's such a seductive feeling."
"You're not seeing their problems, and they're not seeing your problems. You're just shaping up and getting ready for this ride."
The announcement follows a huge few years for Bloc Party, including the release of 2022 album 'Alpha Games
', major 'Silent Alarm
' anniversary tours and an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection in 2025.
Bloc Party will also head out on a co-headline UK and European tour with Interpol later this year.
NOVEMBER
20 Utilita Arena, Birmingham
21 Utilita Arena, Cardiff
23 Aviva Studios, Manchester
24 Aviva Studios, Manchester
26 Brighton Centre
, Brighton
27 Brighton Centre, Brighton
28 Utilita Arena, Sheffield
30 3Arena
, Dublin
DECEMBER
2 OVO Hydro, Glasgow
4 Olympia, London
5 Olympia, London