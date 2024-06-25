Bloc Party have unveiled a new single, ‘Flirting Again’, ahead of their Glastonbury and Crystal Palace Park shows

Bloc Party have unveiled a brand-new single, ‘Flirting Again’.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Flirting Again’, Okereke explained, “It’s about being thrust back into the scene and trying to remember how it all works. It’s about trying to appear desirable, whilst at the same time hiding the hurt that defines you. We are all carrying around the various scars that we have accumulated over the years, the heartbreaks that have come to shape how we give love and receive love. This song is about picking yourself up and carrying on.”

The release of ‘Flirting Again’ comes as Bloc Party prepare to take the stage at Glastonbury this weekend, before heading to London for their monumental show at Crystal Palace Park on 7th July. The latter performance is set to be a milestone for the band, marking their largest headlining show to date.