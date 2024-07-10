Blossoms are taking on Radiohead, Lady Gaga and more for ‘Gary (Covers Edition)’

Blossoms have announced a special ‘Covers Edition’ of their upcoming fifth studio album ‘Gary’.

Set for release on 20th September, ‘Gary’ is produced by James Skelly of The Coral and Josh-Lloyd Watson of Jungle. The album also includes collaborations with BRIT-nominated singer-songwriter CMAT, who co-wrote two tracks: ‘I Like Your Look’ and ‘Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?’.

The expanded edition features the band’s renditions of classic hits by Radiohead, Lady Gaga and more, with the group sharing news of ‘Gary (Covers Edition)’ on their socials: “‘Gary (Covers Edition)’ available to pre order now! If you ever needed Whitney, The Real Thing, Radiohead, Mario, Neil Diamond, Caroline Polacheck, Gaga and Bob Marley in one place, you now have it. Go get them X.”

This isn’t Blossoms’ first foray into cover albums. In 2020, they released ‘Blossoms In Isolation’, a collection of covers performed during the coronavirus lockdown. More recently, the band teamed up with Rick Astley for a Smiths supergroup covers band, which made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury 2023.