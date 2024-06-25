Blusher, Say Now and more have joined Kylie’s day of BST Hyde Park 2024

The supports have been confirmed for Kylie‘s headline a day of BST Hyde Park 2024.

She’ll perform at the event on Saturday 13th July, with support from Ella Henderson, Tom Rasmussen, ADMT, Fred Roberts, Blusher, Say Now (pictured) and Grace Gachot.

They join previously announced special guests MARINA appearing for a UK exclusive performance, plus Anitta, and ALTÉGO.

Kylie comments: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

The lineup for American Express presents BST Hyde Park includes SZA (29th June), Kings of Leon (30th June), Morgan Wallen (4th July), Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), Stevie Nicks (12th July), Kylie (13th July) and Stray Kids (14th July).

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.