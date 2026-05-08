Caity Baser
has released 'Holiday Song', the first taste of new material from this year.
Co-written by Baser with Alimish, and produced by Yola Recoba (whose credits include Jess Glynne, Calvin Harris and Tinie Tempah), the track ticks off everything Baser fancies on a getaway abroad with her mates.
Speaking about the release, Caity says: "'Holiday Song' is super fun, super silly, and exactly the kind of pop music I've always wanted to make. I've always made music that's fun and happy, but this feels different - no bad vibes, just that feeling of wanting to go on holiday and have the best time ever, because that's when you're at your happiest, right?
"It captures all the emotions of being a girl in your 20s ready for a fun girly summer - getting a new outfit, skinny dipping at the beach, and going out and getting drunk. It's super fun, lighthearted, and my favourite music I've made yet. I can't wait for everybody to hear it, I think you're going to love it."
The track arrives after the 'There I Said It' EP, issued last August.
The dates in full read:
MAY
14 The Great Escape
(Clash Showcase), UK
23 Keele University Summer Ball, UK
JUNE
27 Youth Beatz Festival
, Dumfries, Scotland
JULY
4 Haslemere Fringe Festival
, Haslemere, UK
17 Dork Magazine's Summer Series - Focus 100 Club Series
OCTOBER
10 Girl Guiding 'Big Gig'