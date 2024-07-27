Central Cee releases new single ‘gen z luv’ with phone-recorded music video

Central Cee has released his new single, ‘gen z luv’.

The track, which explores themes of modern relationships in the digital age, follows his recent collaboration with Lil Baby, ‘BAND4BAND’.

Central Cee teased ‘gen z luv’ on Instagram last week, briefly sharing a snippet before removing it. The single is accompanied by a music video recorded entirely on the rapper’s phone via screen record.

The West London artist has been experiencing significant success recently. His single ‘Doja’ has surpassed 700 million streams on Spotify, making it the second UK rap song to achieve this milestone after ‘Sprinter’, his collaboration with Dave. ‘BAND4BAND’, meanwhile, has spent nine weeks in the UK chart, accumulating 300K chart sales and achieving Silver certification. The rapper also features on Ice Spice’s recent single ‘Did It First’.

Earlier this year, Central Cee won two MOBO Awards for Best Male and Song of the Year for ‘Sprinter’, bringing his total to six. He was also nominated for four BRIT Awards at the 2024 ceremony.