Confidence Man have teamed up with DJ BORING for ‘Forever 2 (crush mix)’

Confidence Man have released a new single, ‘Forever 2 (crush mix)’.

Speaking on the collaboration with DJ BORING, the duo explain: “We’ve had many late nights with Tristan. At first we thought he was just some cute guy that loved to party but no, there was more to this piece of eye candy. So we thought why not try a night in the studio. It usually works. And we were right, it did.”

DJ BORING adds: “First time meeting Janet Planet. I knew we’d get along. Instant connection that led me to meet Sugar Bones, and what can I say, they are crazy but I love that about them. After countless nights, a few trips together, we thought it was a great idea to bring this energy into the studio together. The rest is history.”

The release follows their recent single with ‘Firebreak’, plus a reworked version of Groove Armada’s ‘Easy’ for the band’s GA25 celebrations. They’ve also not long shared a collaboration with producer Daniel Avery, ‘On & On (Again)’, and more recently, ‘Now U Do’ with DJ Seinfeld.

Check out the new single below.