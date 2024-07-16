cumgirl8 have announced new tour dates for the UK, Europe and North America

cumgirl8 have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe, and North America for November and December 2023. The extensive tour will see the band perform in multiple countries, including France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium, before concluding with eight shows in major UK cities.
The tour announcement follows the band’s recent US headline shows and support slots for L7 and Bratmobile. Earlier this year, cumgirl8 released two standalone singles, ‘quite like love’ and ‘glasshour’, which serve as a preview for their upcoming debut album, set to be released later this year. These singles follow the band’s EP ‘phantasea pharm’, their debut release with 4AD.
The UK leg of the tour will commence on 30 November in Brighton and conclude on 10 December in Manchester, featuring a London headline show at The Underworld on 5 December. Prior to the European and UK dates, the band will perform at several US festivals and venues throughout October, including Desert Daze Festival in Lake Perris, California, and VIVA PHX Festival in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, 18 July at 3pm BST.
The dates read:
OCTOBER
10 Desert Daze Festival, Lake Perris, USA
15 Casbah, San Diego, USA
16 Constellation Room @ The Observatory, Santa Ana, USA
18 The Echo, Los Angeles, USA
19 VIVA PHX Festival @ Valley Bar, Phoenix, USA
20 Sister Bar, Albuquerque, USA
22 Hi-Dive, Denver, USA
24 The Beehive, Salt Lake City, USA
25 Shrine Social Club (Halloween Event), Boise, USA
26 Dante’s, Portland, USA
27 Madame Lou’s, Seattle, USA
28 The Pearl, Vancouver, Canada
31 Goldfield Trading Post, Sacramento, USA
NOVEMBER
1 Psyched! Fest SF @ Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, USA
8 Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, Iceland
10 Le Sonic, Lyon, France
15 Covo Club, Bologna, Italy
18 Zoom Bar, Frankfurt, Germany
19 Pier15 Skatepark, Breda, Netherlands
20 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
21 Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam, Netherlands
23 Huset, Copenhagen, Denmark
24 Monarch, Berlin, Germany
26 Helios37, Cologne, Germany
27 Club AFF, Hasselt, Belgium
28 Point Ephemere, Paris, France
30 Revenge, Brighton, UK
DECEMBER
1 Exchange, Bristol, UK
2 The Joiners, Southampton, UK
3 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
5 The Underworld, London, UK
6 Delicious Clam, Sheffield, UK
7 Hug and Pint, Glasgow, UK
9 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
10 Yes Basement, Manchester, UK