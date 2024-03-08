d4vd has shared an introspective track inspired by moving, ‘My House Is Not A Home’

Photo Credit: Nick Walker

d4vd has shared a new track.

‘My House Is Not A Home’ follows the recent Dork cover star’s first material of 2024, ‘Leave Her’ and ‘2016’, as well as his ‘Petals To Thorns’ and ‘The Lost Petals’ EPs.

“‘My House Is Not A Home’ is an introspective track about how I viewed my life after moving to Los Angeles,” he explains. “The themes of falling in love with the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time are explored throughout the song, and how I navigate those situations are in the lyrics.”

