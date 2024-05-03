Dayglow is back with a new single that pokes fun at his perfectionism, ‘Every Little Thing I Say I Do’

Dayglow is back with a new single, ‘Every Little Thing I Say I Do’.

The track – which follows on from his third record, ‘People In Motion’ – marks his first for Polydor/Mercury Records.

He says: “’Every Little Thing I Say I Do’ is a song where I’m poking fun at my perfectionism and my desire for control. It’s a pretty ridiculous claim –that I not only do everything perfectly, but also for your benefit – but that’s the point. It’s a toxic and impossible way of being, yet this is the mode I unfortunately tend to be running from in my little homosapien brain. I write songs as a way to better understand myself, and I tend to be fairly harsh sometimes. Once a song is done though, I always feel like I grew up a little bit, and that I was able to see a more realistic glimpse of myself from the outside.”

He continues: “My hope is that the same effect happens for listeners, too. I hope to make songs that help people self-reflect and become nicer, because I surely always need to. They can totally just dance to the song too, though. It’s pretty damn catchy.”

