Dork is heading back to Dot To Dot Festival with two packed stage takeovers
Eaves Wilder, The Itch, Office Dog, MORN and more will play the curated weekend line-ups.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Eaves Wilder, The Itch, Office Dog, MORN and more will play the curated weekend line-ups.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Returning to Dot To Dot Festival for a third year running, Dork is back with two stacked stage takeovers packed full of the best new artists around – and honestly, you’re going to want to clear your schedule for this one.
First up, on Saturday 23rd May, Dork heads to The Louisiana in Bristol for a full day featuring The Itch (pictured), MORN, Piss, Goodbye, Eaves Wilder, Attic0matic and more, taking over a venue that’s already home to plenty of classic Dork live moments.
Then it’s straight over to Nottingham on Sunday 24th May, where Dork lands at Beta inside Rock City with another huge bill featuring Eaves Wilder, Jawdropped, Office Dog, Sunday Mourners, Sarah Meth, Goodbye and more.
The Dork stages form part of another massive weekend for Dot To Dot, with the wider festival also featuring the likes of Fcukers, Lambrini Girls, Bleech, Adult DVD, Lucia & The Best Boys, Mandy, Indiana, Brogeal, Little Grandad, Murkage Dave, Silver Gore and Tooth amongst many more.
Set times are now live over on the Woov app (head here for Bristol and here for Nottingham to plan your day), with final tickets available now via dottodotfestival.co.uk/tickets.
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