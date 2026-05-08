The June 2026 issue of Dork is available to order today (Friday 8th May), with Bleachers, Towa Bird and Myles Smith leading our three covers.
This month's issue is full of self-belief, slow-burn growth, hard-earned honesty and the sort of records that arrive when artists trust their own instincts. It's about the long game, the right people in the right rooms, and what happens when you finally let truth run free.
Bleachers land on the cover with their fifth album 'Everyone For Ten Minutes'. It's a record that confronts the chaos of modern life head-on while doubling down on what makes Bleachers, well, Bleachers — community, connection and an unshakeable belief that pleasing everyone is, as Jack Antonoff puts it, "a failure of imagination". Towa Bird, meanwhile, has spent two years going from viral guitar clips to actual arena stages with Billie Eilish, and follows up debut 'American Hero' with 'Gentleman', a wirier, weirder, more confident record that reclaims its title for a new generation. Then there's Myles Smith, the proud Lutonian who's gone from local open mic nights to global smash hits in the blink of an eye, and arrives with a debut album rooted in his own therapy notes, refusing to take the obvious route in favour of something genuinely true.
Elsewhere in the issue, Basement come back from major label heartbreak with 'WIRED', a record forged through years of honest conversations and hard-won perspective. Rosa Walton takes a break from the synth-pop world of Let's Eat Grandma behind for guitars, gut feelings and rural Welsh studios on debut solo album 'Tell Me It's A Dream'. American Football step well outside the famous house for 'LP4', their most emotionally direct album yet, while Deb Never finally stops hiding behind effects on long-awaited debut 'ARCADE'.
There's plenty more besides. Bel Cobain digs into raw vulnerability on new EP 'Kizzy', and Sofia and the Antoinettes treat identity as something fluid and worth interrogating on new EP 'Leaving The House Is A Performance'. We've also got the truly bizarre and brilliant story of Boy Throb - four men, one immigration crisis, matching pink tracksuits and a question about who exactly counts as extraordinary in 2026.
Add in DMA'S taking full control on their fifth album, Eaves Wilder finding her debut by nearly quitting altogether, festival previews from Bilbao BBK to Truck, Hype favourites including Opal Mag and Truthpaste, plus the usual stack of reviews, live coverage (Louis Tomlinson! Olivia Dean! Lynks! 5SOS!) and Dork nonsense, and June's issue is a reminder that the best records arrive when artists stop performing and start meaning it.
You can order a physical copy of the new issue of Dork here, and it'll dispatch before our next issue announcement on 12th June 2026, or subscribe and get the print edition sent directly to your door every month here.
Dork+ members get early access, exclusive extras, occasional variant treats, and the warm satisfaction of keeping us over-caffeinated enough to make issues like this. You can join Dork+ right now - find more information here. And don't worry – if subscriptions aren't for you, you'll still get everything you did before, with digital versions of our print content unlocking for free throughout the month. Enjoy!