The June 2026 issue of Dork is available to order today (Friday 8th May), with Bleachers, Towa Bird and Myles Smith leading our three covers. This month's issue is full of self-belief, slow-burn growth, hard-earned honesty and the sort of records that arrive when artists trust their own instincts. It's about the long game, the right people in the right rooms, and what happens when you finally let truth run free. Bleachers land on the cover with their fifth album 'Everyone For Ten Minutes'. It's a record that confronts the chaos of modern life head-on while doubling down on what makes Bleachers, well, Bleachers — community, connection and an unshakeable belief that pleasing everyone is, as Jack Antonoff puts it, "a failure of imagination". Towa Bird, meanwhile, has spent two years going from viral guitar clips to actual arena stages with Billie Eilish, and follows up debut 'American Hero' with 'Gentleman', a wirier, weirder, more confident record that reclaims its title for a new generation. Then there's Myles Smith, the proud Lutonian who's gone from local open mic nights to global smash hits in the blink of an eye, and arrives with a debut album rooted in his own therapy notes, refusing to take the obvious route in favour of something genuinely true.

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