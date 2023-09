ericdoa is back with a new single and video, ‘Kickstand’.

His first single in over a year, it follows on from ‘>one’, a track for Riot video game VALORANT.

“The hallucinatory video begins with Eric entering the confessional booth at church to repent his sins,” a press release explains, “before being taken to an idyllic forest wonderland where he chills in a treehouse and bonds with a friendly fawn. The hitmaker then makes his way to the big city for nighttime shenanigans.”

Check it out below.