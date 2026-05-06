FLO have announced their second album, ‘Therapy At The Club’
Trio share title track and confirm follow-up to 'Access All Areas'
R&B trio FLO have revealed details of their second studio album, 'Therapy At The Club', arriving 24th July through Republic Records.
Accompanying the news is the record's title track, plus a cinematic trailer. Production and writing duties were shared with the trio's own contributions alongside Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams) and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn). Returning collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter also feature.
Of the project, FLO said: "We're incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world. It's a body of work that feels super personal to us, it's been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it's like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that's the vibe! We've been very hands on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that's made it even more meaningful to us. This album represents where we are right now - honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!"
'Therapy At The Club', the song, was previewed during the group's NPR Tiny Desk session. It arrives in the wake of lead single 'Leak It'.
Accompanying the news is the record's title track, plus a cinematic trailer. Production and writing duties were shared with the trio's own contributions alongside Amy Allen (Olivia Dean), Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, JADE), Julian Bunetta (Teddy Swims, Gracie Abrams) and Boy Matthews (TWICE, Zayn). Returning collaborators Skippz, Oak Felder and Sevyn Streeter also feature.
Of the project, FLO said: "We're incredibly proud to finally share Therapy at the Club, our sophomore album with the world. It's a body of work that feels super personal to us, it's been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it's like therapy. I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that's the vibe! We've been very hands on with the writing and creation of this project alongside our very special collaborators, and that's made it even more meaningful to us. This album represents where we are right now - honest, evolving, and unafraid to feel everything. We really hope you love it!"
'Therapy At The Club', the song, was previewed during the group's NPR Tiny Desk session. It arrives in the wake of lead single 'Leak It'.
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