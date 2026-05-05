Florence Road have turned their first NYC headliner into the ‘Hanging Out To Dry’ video
The clip captures the day of the band's debut at Baby's All Right.
Capturing the day the Irish four-piece played their first New York show - a sold-out headline appearance at Baby's All Right - the clip leans into 00s grunge aesthetics, directed by Kate Poling-Cummings.
Its release lines up with the launch of the group's own headline run across Europe and the UK, arriving shortly after they wrapped a stint as special guests on select North American dates with The Last Dinner Party.
The band's debut mixtape 'Fall Back' came alongside a string of sold-out headline shows throughout the UK and Ireland. This summer sees them open for Addison Rae, Kings of Leon and Two Door Cinema Club.
The dates in full read:
MAY
13 Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)
14 Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)
15 Newcastle University Students Union, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK (SOLD OUT)
19 O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK (SOLD OUT)
20 Thekla, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)
21 KOKO, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
23 BBC Big Weekend, Sunderland, UK
26 Limelight, Belfast, UK (SOLD OUT)
27 3 Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)
JUNE
3 Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin, IE (Supporting Addison Rae)
4 Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES
6 Northside Festival, Aarhus, DE
19 Traumzeit Festival, Duisburg, DE
20 Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, DE
21 Southside Festival, Tuttlingen, DE
23 Live at the Marquee, Cork, IE (Supporting Two Door Cinema Club)
24 Fairview Park, Dublin, IE (Supporting Two Door Cinema Club)
27 OpenAir St. Gallen, St. Gallen, CH
29 Ormeau Park, Belfast, UK (Supporting Kings of Leon)
JULY
1 Thomond Park, Limerick, IE (Supporting Kings of Leon)
3 Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, NE
4 Rock Werchter, Werchter, BE
5 Finsbury Park, London, UK
11 NOS Alive, Lisbon, PT
17 Ilosaarirock Festival, Joensuu, FI
24 Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK
25 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
26 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK
3 Y Not Festival, Derby, UK
AUGUST
2 Kendal Calling, Cumbria, UK
8 Boardmasters Festival, Newquay, UK
14 Summer Sonic, Tokyo, JP
15 Summer Sonic, Osaka, JP
17 Space Odd, Tokyo, JP
27 Rock en Seine, Paris, FR
28 Reading Festival, Reading, UK
29 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
30 Electric Picnic, Stradbally, IE
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