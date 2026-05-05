With the 2026 edition of Focus Wales heading to Wrexham between 7th and 9th May, the latest forecast points to a mixed bag across the long weekend.

Temperature readings are tipped to sit somewhere between 7°C and 16°C throughout the three days, with cumulative rainfall pencilled in at roughly 7.0mm. Those figures track closely with the historical norm of around 10°C for this stretch of the calendar.

Opening day on Thursday 7th May looks set for highs of 15°C, dipping to 7°C overnight, with partial cloud cover, rain on the cards and a 58% probability of a downpour. Friday 8th May should warm up slightly to 16°C, falling to 8°C after dark, with partial cloud and a 42% chance of showers. Closing day on Saturday 9th May brings cooler peaks of 13°C and lows of 9°C, paired with overcast skies, rain and a 58% chance of precipitation.

Anyone heading to Wrexham would do well to pack waterproofs and a poncho, alongside sunscreen and a hat for any sunnier spells, plus warm layers for when temperatures drop after sundown.