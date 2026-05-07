Georgian have dedicated their fuzzy new single ‘Californian Jeans’ to the perfect pair of denim
The Manchester five-piece preview their debut EP, due in June.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Manchester five-piece preview their debut EP, due in June.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
On the live front, the band have recently played Focus Wales, Manchester Psych Fest and Dot to Dot, opened for Black Foxxes, MIEN and Voka Gentle, and sold out a headline show at YES Manchester.
The dates in full read:
MAY
13 YES, Manchester, UK (supporting Julia Cumming)
14 The Washington, Sheffield, UK (Jarred Up – headline show)
23 Mews Festival, Manchester, UK
JUNE
13 YES, Manchester, UK (BOOT Magazine launch – headline show)
28 Gather Festival, Rossendale Valley, UK
JULY
4 Thekla, Bristol, UK (Paint By Numbers)
5 Bodega, Nottingham, UK (Paint By Numbers)
OCTOBER
3 Sunbird Records, Darwen, UK (Neotribe)
Rosa Walton leaves behind the synth-pop world of Let's Eat Grandma to embrace guitars, gut feelings and a surprisingly wholesome recording process on her debut solo album, 'Tell Me It's A Dream'.
The independent songwriter unveils her first record, due in September.
The London five-piece share their 'Bear Hunt' video and confirm European tour plans.