Sessions for the EP took place at Magenta Studio in the Amsterdam countryside with producer Arno Stols.

The band said: "This song is simply just a dedication to that one pair of really good fitting jeans in your wardrobe, that you'll never get rid of. It's also our most western sounding track and our most experimental, revolving around an in-your-face riff and layers of feedback, oscillation and western jangle."

Five-piecehave sharedthe latest offering from their forthcoming debut release, the 'Crackled Grounds' EP.Due 12th June via Heist or Hit, the EP marks the Manchester outfit's first full body of work, arriving on the back of three previous singles.For the new single, an ode to vintage denim, the band shot the accompanying visualiser at one of their regular Manchester haunts, The Castle.