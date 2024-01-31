Girl In Red’s new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’ is coming this April

Girl In Red has announced the release of her second album, ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’, set to drop on 12th April.

A first single from the album, titled ‘Too Much’, will be available from February 9th.

The announcement was made on her official Instagram page, where she also shared the album’s artwork, featuring a large acrylic on canvas painting of the album title.

The singer, real name is Marie Ulven, captioned her post, “My sophomore album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ comes out April 12th!!!! The first song ‘Too Much’ is yours February 9th!!!! FINALLYYY ilysm,”. The album is now available for pre-add and pre-save.

In addition to the album announcement, Ulven shared a snippet of an audio file on her Instagram page, which may be a teaser for the forthcoming single ‘Too Much’. The clip features her singing, “I’m on a new level / something’s got me feeling like I could be inflammable / and I might be”.

This announcement comes weeks after Ulven teased a new track, which she labelled as the “song of the summer”, adding “2024 baby!”.

Speaking from the stage at London’s All Points East last summer, Marie confidently stated, “This is just the beginning. I’m finishing the best album ever made.” However, in a more introspective moment, speaking to Dork backstage, she revealed the challenges of songwriting: “Do you know how hard it is to write music? I’m very much in the world of creating my second album right now. It’s getting very close, but it’s also very stressful because I’m worried it’s not good enough.”

Her experiences on tour, particularly with iconic artists like Taylor Swift, have also influenced her. Ulven shared, “I’d never even been to a stadium before, so just stepping into those spaces that are so big and so American pop culture, it was just insane. It definitely made me want to reach for those places.” Moreover, she finds inspiration in Swift’s professionalism, adopting the mantra: “What Would Taylor Do?”

Ulven’s upcoming album promises to be a diverse mix. “It’s still a very eclectic record, she revealed. “The first one was all over the place, and some people said that was my weakness, but absolutely not. All those songs had strong identities, and I’m doing the same thing on this record.”

Girl In Red’s last release was the single ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner. This track served as the sequel to her 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and followed her 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.