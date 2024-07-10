GRAACE releases new single ‘Honey’ ahead of upcoming EP ‘Afterimage’

GRAACE has released her new single ‘Honey’, taken from her forthcoming EP ‘Afterimage’, set to be released on 16th August.

‘Honey’ explores the aftermath of a breakup. GRAACE elaborated on the song’s theme, saying, “Honey embodies reckless abandon, exploring the exhilarating nature of temporary indulgence post-breakup. It serves as a distraction from emotional turmoil, offering a temporary confidence boost with a “fake it till you make it” mindset. The feeling satisfies the craving for novelty and intensity, showcasing the charismatic charm of a new person and mirroring the intensity of post-relationship pursuits”.

The single follows recent releases ‘Jealous Type’ and ‘Her’. The ‘Afterimage’ EP is a result of GRAACE’s personal experiences with grief, heartbreak, and healing. She explains the concept behind the EP: “Just as an afterimage is the lingering impression of an object seen after closing your eyes, “Afterimage” captures the essence of carrying past relationships into new experiences, incorporating the lessons, heartbreak, and love from those encounters”. The EP explores various emotional stages following the end of a relationship, including jealousy, angst, nostalgia, denial, ambivalence, reflection, and acceptance.