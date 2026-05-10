jo from school introduces herself with her surreal and self-conscious debut single ‘Chicken’
The Chess Club Records signee teams up with producer Hugo M. Hardy for first release.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Chess Club Records signee teams up with producer Hugo M. Hardy for first release.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Newcastle artist will release her new six-track collection later this month.
Latest preview of upcoming 'Night At The Opera' EP arrives via Atlantic Records.
Josh Tillman returns with his second 2026 single.