Kacey Musgraves announces expanded ‘Deeper into the Well’ album and releases new track ‘Irish Goodbye’

Kacey Musgraves has announced the release of ‘Deeper into the Well’, an expanded version of her recent album ‘Deeper Well’.

The new edition, set to arrive on 2nd August via Interscope / MCA Nashville, will feature seven additional tracks.

The expanded album includes collaborations with Leon Bridges on ‘Superbloom’ and Tiny Habits on ‘Perfection’. One of the new tracks, ‘Irish Goodbye’, is already available, with Musgraves having previewed it during her Deeper Well World Tour kick-off in Dublin this April.

Musgraves recently completed a European tour. The North American leg of her Deeper Well World Tour is scheduled to begin on 4th September at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA, concluding with two sold-out performances at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on 7th December.

The full tracklist for ‘Deeper into the Well’ is as follows:

1. ‘Cardinal’

2. ‘Deeper Well’

3. ‘Too Good to be True’

4. ‘Moving Out’

5. ‘Giver/Taker’

6. ‘Sway’

7. ‘Dinner with Friends’

8. ‘Heart of the Woods’

9. ‘Jade Green’

10. ‘The Architect’

11. ‘Lonely Millionaire’

12. ‘Heaven Is’

13. ‘Anime Eyes’

14. ‘Nothing To be Scared Of’

15. ‘Ruthless’

16. ‘Little Sister’

17. ‘Flower Child’

18. ‘Superbloom feat. Leon Bridges’

19. ‘Perfection feat. Tiny Habits’

20. ‘Arm’s Length’

21. ‘Irish Goodbye’

The full tour dates for Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well World Tour are:

SEPTEMBER

4 Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA*

6 TD Garden, Boston, MA*

7 TD Garden, Boston, MA*

9 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ*

11 Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI*

12 Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL*

15 Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, CO*

19 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC*

20 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA*

23 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA*

24 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA*

25 Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara*

27 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ*

28 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV*

OCTOBER

1 Pechanga Arena San Diego, San Diego, CA*

3 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA*

4 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA*

NOVEMBER

6 Place Bell, Laval, QC#

7 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON#

9 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD#

10 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA#

12 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY#

13 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH#

15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY#

16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY#

21 Toyota Center, Houston, TX#

22 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX#

23 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX#

26 Moody Center, Austin, TX#

27 Moody Center, Austin, TX#

29 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL#

30 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, FL#

DECEMBER

2 Kia Center, Orlando, FL#

5 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC#

6 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN#

7 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN#

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting