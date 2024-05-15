Kate Nash is at her wits’ end with societal expectations on new single ‘My Bile’

Kate Nash has released a new single, ‘My Bile’.

It’s the latest cut from her upcoming new album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’. The full-length – which follows on from 2018’s ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ – is set for release on 21st June via Kill Rock Stars.

Kate explains: “My Bile is about being at your wits’ end & having nothing left to give to society’s expectation of you. And I guess reassessing past behaviours and current priorities. You know you’re on empty when you’re spewing up bile. I’ve realised I need more reserves for myself. I’m at a point in my life where I want to say no to things & no to people. And I’m in my mid 30s so if I don’t do that I end up with an injury or a migraine. At this point I’m confident that I’m a hardworking & compassionate person so I trust my instincts when I want to tell someone to shut up or fuck off.

“I’ve also worked hard on biting my tongue, so if the instinct is there I allow myself to trust it. Whenever I regret something it’s usually because I didn’t listen to my instincts sooner. Then again I have OCD so sometimes my instincts are like ‘do this dangerous thing to make sure bad stuff won’t happen’. It’s a fun mental health challenge! I have to do regular checks on who’s in the driver’s seat. After all the shit & abhorrent behaviours I’ve seen over the years I’ve realised that it does take a toll on your self worth if you don’t have strict boundaries. Life throws surprises at you too so you have to accept you can’t control all of it but not everyone’s invited to my birthday party anymore. If I’ve got cake, I’m saving slices for the best not for the masses.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: