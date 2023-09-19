Kim Petras has surprise-dropped a new album ahead of her world tour

Kim Petras has surprise-dropped a new album, ‘Problematique’.
The release – which she had already been teasing online – features her tracks ‘Treat Me Like A Ho’, ‘Born Again’, ‘Deeper’, and ‘All She Wants’, which features Paris Hilton.
It arrives ahead of her ‘Feed The Beast’ world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, which kicks off on 27th September in Austin, TX, arriving in the UK in February 2024.
Check out the new album below.
The tour details are:
SEPTEMBER
27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphiteater
OCTOBER
1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena
4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage
12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
NOVEMBER
1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
FEBRUARY
13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
MARCH
1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI
4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique