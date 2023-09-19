Kim Petras has surprise-dropped a new album ahead of her world tour

Kim Petras has surprise-dropped a new album, ‘Problematique’.

The release – which she had already been teasing online – features her tracks ‘Treat Me Like A Ho’, ‘Born Again’, ‘Deeper’, and ‘All She Wants’, which features Paris Hilton.

It arrives ahead of her ‘Feed The Beast’ world tour, in support of her recent album of the same name, which kicks off on 27th September in Austin, TX, arriving in the UK in February 2024.

Check out the new album below.

The tour details are:

SEPTEMBER

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

30 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphiteater

OCTOBER

1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

NOVEMBER

1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

FEBRUARY

13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

MARCH

1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique